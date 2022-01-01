Mykolenko Everton shirt number revealed

Everton have announced the signing of defender Vitaliy Mykolenko early on New Year’s Day to start off the January transfer window on a positive note. The player has joined from Dynamo Kiev on a four-and-a-half year contract and will be wearing the #19 shirt for the Toffees. The Ukrainian international has worn #16 and #42 at Dynamo before.

Mykolenko will give Rafa Benitez some more defensive flexibility with his ability to play as a central defender or wing-back as well as the customary left back that he usually lines up in. Ben Godfrey conversely is a centrehalf who has the physical tools to play both fullback positions comfortably.

The Toffees are expected to be busy during the January transfer window with Benitez indicating on Friday that he thought “2-3 signings” could happen. Nathan Patterson from Rangers has been linked to shore up the right back position behind club captain and veteran Seamus Coleman.

The #19 shirt at Everton has had a pretty colourful history especially in the Premier League era with James Rodriguez the last to wear the number. Before him, it was also worn by Djibril Sidibé, Oumar Niasse, Enner Valencia, Gerard Deulofeu, Christian Atsu, Magaye Gueye, Dan Gosling, Nuno Valente, Nick Chadwick, Brian McBride, Joe-Max Moore, Abel Xavier, John Oster, Marc Hottiger, and Stuart Barlow.