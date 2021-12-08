Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: All five Everton teams victorious, forward linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

What a successful weekend for the entire Everton brand, with all five teams winning their respective games.

Everton beat Arsenal 2-1 in a late thriller to break their streak of eight winless games. Here’s a tactical analysis of what the Blues did well. [RBM]

Everton Under-16s, Under-18s, and Under-23s all pick up crucial victories. [RBM]

Everton Women also won their Conti Cup game against Durham. [RBM]

“The main thing for me is that the priority is the team - we have to concentrate on the team. As a manager you have to make decisions & make your team selection. Ben Godfrey did really well last year, so I decided Godfrey could be an option for us in this game and that’s it,” says Rafa Benitez on Lucas Digne’s absence. [RBM]

Everton will face off against Hull City in the FA Cup Third Round. [RBM]

Everton are planning to appoint two new members to the Board of Directors to replace Marcel Brands and Sarvar Ismailov and further appointments have not been ruled out. (Source: Liverpool Echo) pic.twitter.com/VMZo0XVDDV — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) December 7, 2021

“All the lads love this club and are working hard every day to get Everton back where we all think we belong. Everyone of us holds our hands up to the fact we’ve not done ourselves justice of late. There is a lot quality in the squad, I say that with confidence because I see it every day,” says Michael Keane. [EFC]

Blues linked with Zenit St Petersburg forward Sardar Azmoun. [90 Min]

Demarai Gray for Everton in the Premier League this season:



◉ Most goals (5)

◉ Most shots (31)

◉ Most fast breaks (6)

◉ Most take-ons completed (19)

◉ Most touches in opp. box (50)



£1.7m was a bargain. pic.twitter.com/33lzn440Qf — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 6, 2021

