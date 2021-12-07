Everton 2-1 Arsenal: Recap, Player & Manager Grades Poll

Who was your Everton Man of the Match in the game against Arsenal? Grade the players and manager on how they did.

What an interesting game, with so many subplots to it. Everton in miserable, two-decades-worst form. Marcel Brands sacked. Full scale fan revolt planned for high-profile Monday night game. Former player coming to Goodison with his new side that is contending for the top six.

The first half was a bit of a snoozer between two teams that really didn’t know how to create many openings. Yet, Richarlison fashioned a goal off a setpiece which was then chalked off by VAR for offside. And in what was the most Everton thing ever, Arsenal went down the other way and scored in the last action of the half.

Yet the Blues came back in the second half looking to win this game, and applied the necessary effort to get the result. First Richarlison had the ball in the net again called back for a VAR-offside, even though the margins were so ridiculously fine. Everton were also lucky at that point that neither Ben Godfrey nor Anthony Gordon had not gotten in more trouble for a couple of clumsy tackles.

Still Everton pushed the Gunners who conveniently retreated into a shell and finally Richarlison got the equalizer — legitimate this time — with a header off a ball that Demarai Gray had hammered off the crossbar from distance.

Suddenly the game came to life with both sides sensing a winner could be had. Eddie Nketiah somehow missed twice from point-blank range. And then, in six minutes of time added on, the Blues pressed forward through second half substitute Andre Gomes wiggling forward with the ball. He found Gray on his left, and the forward cut inside twice and fired off a magnificent winner in off the far post to send a loud Goodison into an uproar of limbs.

And even then it wasn’t quite over as Arsenal surged forward two minutes past the amount officially announced, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang placed the ball harmlessly wide when it looked for certain that Blue hearts were to be broken on the night.

