Everton vs Arsenal: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Where is Digne?

It’s never not intriguing at Everton. Apparently Digne’s absence is not injury-related.

Told that Lucas Digne is not injured — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) December 6, 2021

Sounds like there’s even more here -

Rafa Benitez on Lucas Digne absence: “He’s not available.”



Reporter Pat Davison: “You can’t tell us more than that?”



RB: “No. It’s just that we have players coming back and that is the good news for us.” #EFC — Ben Grounds (@Ben_Islington) December 6, 2021

Just going to say that the last time an Everton manager tried to sideline a much-loved left back, he did not last too long after.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup Third Round draw is now complete, and the Blues go away to Hull City the second weekend of January.

Starting lineups - Looks like Lucas Digne is out injured, with Ben Godfrey shifting out wide and Yerry Mina returning to the middle. Feels like it will be either a 4-2-3-1 with Demarai Gray in the #10 position, Anthony Gordon going out wide and Richarlison up top. Alternatively, a 4-4-2 with Gray joining Richarlison in front.

Some surprises for the Gunners, with in-form Emile Smith Rowe dropped, Alexandre Lacazette starting instead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka making a surprise return from a long-term injury.

Lineups

Arsenal

TEAM NEWS!



Kieran Tierney comes in

Granit Xhaka starts!

Alex Lacazette leads the line#EVEARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 6, 2021

Preview

The stage is set for what could be a big evening for Everton, both on and off the pitch. On the pitch, the Toffees are a shambles, winless in eight and hosting an Arsenal side that has found consistency against bottom half teams as they contend for a Champions League spot. Yes, in case you missed it, Everton are now a lower half side, sitting in 16th place in the table and just five points clear of the drop zone.

Off the pitch though is where the action has been the last couple of days. The emergency Board meeting called on Friday resulted in the departure of the Director of Football Marcel Brands. Majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri has thrown his full weight behind Rafa Benitez and the manager is expected to be in charge of the upcoming transfer window, while chairman Bill Kenwright somehow still remains in a position of authority.

A planned protest in the 27th minute of the game at Goodison Park, to mark 27 years of trophy-less frustration for the Blues, is expected to go ahead and cause a bit of a ruckus no matter what is going on in the game. All members of the Board, including Moshiri, are expected to be at the game, so unsavory scenes like we had at the end of the derby would not be a surprise.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 15

Date and start time: Monday, November 3rd at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 43°F/6°C, partly cloudy, 20% chance of precipitation, 23 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: NBCSN, Peacock, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 1, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, Sky GO UKESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Toffees picked up a full six points last season from the Londoners, a 2-1 win at home followed by their first win at Arsenal since last century. Last season this was more of an even battle, this season however Mikel Arteta has used a good summer transfer window to mould a decent side that is capable of making a European challenge. For the Blues though, a win of any sort is of paramount importance to prevent the toxic atmosphere around the club becoming even worse.