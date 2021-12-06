Live Blog

90+8’ - Oh my word!! Aubameyang has been played through on the right and he slides his shot wide of Pickford.. and the far post, and there’s the final whistle!! Everton have won 2-1!!

90+5’ - Oh Iwobi! With a chance to seal the game he somehow is foiled by Ramsdale 1-on-1.

90+2’ - LIMBSSSSS!! Gomes controls and sets Gray off on the left, he cuts in once, and then again, and FIRES A SHOT IN OFF THE FAR POST!! 2-1 EVERTON!!

90+1’ - Coleman block! Odegaard cuts back to his left and the captain makes a goal-saving block! There will be a minimum of six minutes added on.

87’ - Last sub for the Blues is Alex Iwobi on for Anthony Gordon.

84’ - LUCKY! Nektiah unmarked at the back post, heads against the woodwork, rebound ricochets off him and somehow goes wide with Pickford nowhere. Whew.

79’ - THIRD TIME LUCKY FOR RICHARLISON!! Gray with a beauty of a shot comes off the crossbar and Richarlison reacts quickest to head home! Very on side this time!!

78’ - Better from Everton as Arsenal are doing their best at wasting time and running out the clock.

66’ - Rafa finally goes with three in the middle, bringing on Andre Gomes for Townsend.

63’ - Gordon smartly wins a foul off Xhaka on a break, and gets the Arsenal hardman booked too. Townsend overdoes the freekick and it goes wide.

60’ - Martinelli gets behind the defence with Pickford coming out but there is no angle to shoot from and finds the top of the goal instead.

58’ - GOAL! Allan finds Doucoure who plays in Richarlison, and he tucks in at the near post past Ramsdale.

NOOOO, VAR has denied him again!!

52’ - Freekick partly cleared, Coleman fouled as he tries to get it out of the box, but ref doesn’t see it, and now Arsenal win another freekick. Odegaard’s ball falls to Gabriel and Pickford collects.

50’ - Godfrey is the first in the book, late in on Saka.

Second half underway.

Halftime whistle goes, Everton behind 1-0. Pain.

45+2’ - Just before the break, Arsenal score. What could be more Everton than that.

Tierney gets lucky with a ricochet, and his cross into the box is tapped in perfectly by Odegaard, and the visitors lead. Oh boy.

45’ - There will be two-plus minutes added on here.

43’ - Richy wins a freekick in the right channel, does very well to hold up the ball. Townsend will swing it goalwards.. GOAL!!

Richarlison gets his head to it, his fiftieth goal in English football! Looks like Tomiyasu has played him onside.. nope VAR says he was offside, no goal. Everton that.

39’ - Gray and Gordon have swapped sides. Tierney wins a corner off Coleman, cleared for another one. Pickford comes out to punch and is fouled, freekick.

36’ - Good pressure for the Blues allowing a couple of dangerous crosses into the box. Decent this.

32’ - Low corner for Arsenal cleared well by Allan.

29’ - Godfrey stamps inadvertently on Tomiyasu’s face, and a quick VAR check clears the Everton defender.

Some empty seats at Goodison, but what is worse is that Mina looks to have tweaked his hamstring and now Mason Holgate is on.

26’ - Good run from Richarlison wins a corner on the right. Fans are on their feet as is it’s taken short. Ball fizzes through the box by Gray, no one to make contact in the six-yard box.

There are only a few a significant number of supporters standing up to leave, but the fans are singing loud and proud too.

25’ - Gabriel error allows Richy to finds Doucoure in the box, but he cannot make a good connection and the chance is wasted.

20’ - Drawing ever closer to the 27th minute, very, very curious to see what happens.

Godfrey clatters into Saka, knee-to-knee it looks like, and the Arsenal player is in a lot of pain.

17’ - Really blustery conditions here with the wind swirling the rain around.

Tierney cuts in onto a long ball and leaves Coleman for dead. Ball eventually comes to Partey whose shot pretty nearly goes out of the stadium.

13’ - Gray runs on to a ball from Richy and he has a chance to shoot from outside the box, but makes a poor connection and the shot is wayward. Richarlison’s touches have been excellent today.

10’ - Ten minutes in, Everton have about 43% of the possession, neither side have created any clear-cut chances.

3’ - Very interesting, looks like Gordon and Gray are the wide men and Townsend joins Richarlison up top in a 4-4-2.

Richy flick on from a Keane ball sees Godfrey sprinting into space, but the defender slips and falls just when he was about to cross.

Kickoff - We’re underway at Goodison!

It’s never not intriguing at Everton. Apparently Digne’s absence is not injury-related.

Told that Lucas Digne is not injured — Phil Kirkbride (@philkecho) December 6, 2021

Sounds like there’s even more here -

Rafa Benitez on Lucas Digne absence: “He’s not available.”



Reporter Pat Davison: “You can’t tell us more than that?”



RB: “No. It’s just that we have players coming back and that is the good news for us.” #EFC — Ben Grounds (@Ben_Islington) December 6, 2021

Just going to say that the last time an Everton manager tried to sideline a much-loved left back, he did not last too long after.

Meanwhile, the FA Cup Third Round draw is now complete, and the Blues go away to Hull City the second weekend of January.

Starting lineups - Looks like Lucas Digne is out injured, with Ben Godfrey shifting out wide and Yerry Mina returning to the middle. Feels like it will be either a 4-2-3-1 with Demarai Gray in the #10 position, Anthony Gordon going out wide and Richarlison up top. Alternatively, a 4-4-2 with Gray joining Richarlison in front.

Some surprises for the Gunners, with in-form Emile Smith Rowe dropped, Alexandre Lacazette starting instead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Granit Xhaka making a surprise return from a long-term injury.

Lineups

Arsenal

TEAM NEWS!



Kieran Tierney comes in

Granit Xhaka starts!

Alex Lacazette leads the line#EVEARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 6, 2021

Preview

The stage is set for what could be a big evening for Everton, both on and off the pitch. On the pitch, the Toffees are a shambles, winless in eight and hosting an Arsenal side that has found consistency against bottom half teams as they contend for a Champions League spot. Yes, in case you missed it, Everton are now a lower half side, sitting in 16th place in the table and just five points clear of the drop zone.

Off the pitch though is where the action has been the last couple of days. The emergency Board meeting called on Friday resulted in the departure of the Director of Football Marcel Brands. Majority shareowner Farhad Moshiri has thrown his full weight behind Rafa Benitez and the manager is expected to be in charge of the upcoming transfer window, while chairman Bill Kenwright somehow still remains in a position of authority.

A planned protest in the 27th minute of the game at Goodison Park, to mark 27 years of trophy-less frustration for the Blues, is expected to go ahead and cause a bit of a ruckus no matter what is going on in the game. All members of the Board, including Moshiri, are expected to be at the game, so unsavory scenes like we had at the end of the derby would not be a surprise.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 15

Date and start time: Monday, November 3rd at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m ET / 8:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 43°F/6°C, partly cloudy, 20% chance of precipitation, 23 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: NBCSN, Peacock, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 1, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, Sky GO UKESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Last Meeting

The Toffees picked up a full six points last season from the Londoners, a 2-1 win at home followed by their first win at Arsenal since last century. Last season this was more of an even battle, this season however Mikel Arteta has used a good summer transfer window to mould a decent side that is capable of making a European challenge. For the Blues though, a win of any sort is of paramount importance to prevent the toxic atmosphere around the club becoming even worse.