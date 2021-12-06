Everton release farewell statement from Marcel Brands

Multiple media sources reported the news well before Everton finally released an official statement close to midnight on Sunday night to confirm that Director of Football Marcel Brands will be departing the club with immediate effect.

Earlier in the day rumours had started circulating that the Dutchman had been negotiating a remuneration package with the club and it seems matters escalated rapidly following the Board meetings that took place following the Merseyside Derby debacle on Wednesday night.

With the planned protests for the 27th minute during tonight’s game against Arsenal at Goodison Park, it appears the club have heeded the fans dissatisfaction with recent results and the state of the club, though it does feel Brands is being made a scapegoat for decisions that have been made that he was either not part of, or else was not heeded on.

Brands’ termination terms will likely include a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) of some sort to ensure he doesn’t lift the lead on what really is happening behind the scenes at the Board, but his farewell message was published on the club website.

On Friday, following a personal conversation with the Chairman and my fellow Board members, we agreed that I would step down from my post as Director of Football and as a member of the Everton Football Club Board. This decision has taken some time and some consideration and was one of the most difficult I have faced in my career. The Board and I agreed that there is a clear difference in the vision and direction for this beautiful club and, with that in mind, the decision was taken. I want to thank everyone in the Club who I have worked closely with over the last three and a half years. There are a lot of talented people at Everton with huge passion and commitment to move the Club forward, both on and off the pitch. I want to wish all of the squad every success, and I am convinced that there is enough quality to improve the current situation quickly. It has been an honour for me to work at this fantastic club and I wish everyone associated with Everton the very best for the future.

Good luck in your future Marcel!