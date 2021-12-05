School of Science Radio, Episode 107 | Changes at Everton, Arsenal preview

Everton’s big loss in the Merseyside Derby has faded into insignificance as a lot of the underlying issues around the club have come home to roost in recent days.

The Toffees are now winless in eight games in all competitions, and with a difficult holiday schedule ahead of them, it’s unlikely they’re going to start picking up points to climb out of the relegation battle they’re almost certainly about to be embroiled in.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno and Calvin do a detailed recap of the Liverpool game, where Rafa Benitez went wrong with his tactics and more from the debacle.

After that they discuss the problems at Everton, the murky picture around transfers at the club and poor communication with the supporters on what the Board’s vision for Everton is. All of this has culminated in the planned protest at 27 minutes on Monday night’s game at Goodison Park against Arsenal.

Finally, they preview that game against the Gunners on what to expect along with score predictions.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Saturday before the departure of Marcel Brands from the club.)

