Everton vs Arsenal: Predicted Line-Up | Injury Crisis Over?

Things are getting toxic at Everton - even by our standards - and the games are coming thick and fast right now.

Just five days after another bleak Merseyside Derby, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are next side hoping to walk away from Goodison Park with three points.

So how will the Blues line-up?

Who’s Out?

The long list of absentees is gradually getting shorter. So let’s see how much longer we can blame poor form on missing players.

Yerry Mina has been training this week and could make Monday’s line-up – although it may come a touch to quickly for him to start. Andre Gomes has also been training for over a week now and should also make the squad.

Mason Holgate returns from suspension and should resume his spot on the bench.

Salomon Rondon is a doubt for this one after hobbling off in the derby, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tom Davies remain out. Missing one key player can hardly be labelled an injury crisis, so it’s time for Everton to awaken from their latest slumber.

Tactics and Formation

It’ll surely be a 4-2-3-1, with Rondon likely dropping out and Anthony Gordon regaining his place in the side. The rest of the team picks itself, but the only question is whether Yerry Mina will be hurried back in order to shore up Everton’s leaky defence.

We could possibly see a 4-4-1-1 also to match Arsenal’s lineup, with the same players, just Gray up top with Richarlison.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Seamus Coleman – 10/10

Lucas Digne – 10/10

Ben Godfrey – 8/10

Michael Keane – 7/10

Could make way for the Mina if the Colombian is judged to be fit enough.

Allan – 9/10

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 9/10

Andros Townsend – 9/10

Demarai Gray – 9/10

Anthony Gordon – 8/10

Richarlison – 10/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Jonjoe Kenny

Mason Holgate

Yerry Mina

Andre Gomes

Fabian Delph

Alex Iwobi

Cenk Tosun

Salomon Rondon