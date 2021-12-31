 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday’s Toffee Bites: Zakaria, Ramsay & Coutinho transfer rumours, Coleman talks criticism

There were a few occasions in the past when my form was under scrutiny. I am captain of the Club and a familiar face. I would rather it be me than someone coming through, or a player who has just signed for the Club. I can take it on the chin and understand you have to accept the good and bad together. You can’t just read about the good times. You have to take the stick when it comes. When you go to the training ground, you do your work and put in your effort,” says Séamus Coleman. [EFC]

Everton’s Demarai Gray gets a mention in the ESPN Premier League Midseason Awards. [ESPNFC]

Blues among a number of clubs being linked with 18-year-old right back Calvin Ramsay. [Football Scotland]

Everton rumoured to be in for 25-year-old Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria, who will be a free agent at the end of this season. [90 Min]

Spanish media are reporting that it’s Arsenal, Everton, Newcastle and Tottenham all eyeing up the former Liverpool man Coutinho. [Marca]

