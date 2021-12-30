Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Digne-Inter swap deal, DCL to Arsenal rumours, Tosun & Barkley latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

With yet another Everton game postponed, the Blues are getting plenty of time to heal up from their rash of injuries and COVID cases. As things stand, the Toffees will be back in action on Sunday at home against Brighton who matched Everton’s draw at Chelsea last night.

1. World’s best centre-back? Sergio Ramos.

2. Favourite Scouse phrase? Yes lad.

3. Funniest in the Everton squad? Jonjoe Kenny.

Michael Keane takes on the ‘On The Spot’ challenge answering a series of quickfire questions in 90 seconds. [EFC]

Lucas Digne continues to be linked with a January exit from Everton, with Inter Milan looking a likely destination with Chelsea turning their attention towards AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez. [Express]

Speaking of Inter, the Italian champions are looking to offload midfielder Mattias Vecino and a swap deal involving Digne has been mentioned too. [CalcioMercato]

Arsenal continue to be mentioned as a destination for Dominic Calvert-Lewin with former Gunners in the media continuing to urge their club to sign the England international. [Mirror]

The Ross Barkley return to Everton chatter continues, even while Leeds United are also rumoured to be in the hunt for the attacking midfielder. [Leeds All Over]

We’ve heard this before haven’t we - Besiktas looking to get Cenk Tosun back in the upcoming transfer window. [Fanatik]

A midseason report card for each of the Premier League teams. [ESPN FC]

