Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson latest, Barkley linked with return, Digne to Chelsea?

ICYMI: Everton’s match against Newcastle United tomorrow has been postponed. Much like happened with the Toffees, a combination of COVID positives and injuries means the Magpies will not be able to meet the minimum squad size requirements for the game. [EFC]

“I’m optimistic and I’m ambitious. I think Everton should be competing in Europe and I don’t think that’s off the cards this season. We have the quality in the squad and the staff so it’s up to us as players to go out there and perform. The manager’s record speaks for itself and he’s come here to win more. I’d love to be part of a winning team here. It’s been too long since this Club won silverware and it’d be incredible to be part of the next team to do that. That has to be the aim,” says Anthony Gordon. [EFC]

Yikes! Ross Barkley back to Everton?

Blues have also been linked with 25-year-old Bundesliga striker Patrik Schick. [90 Min]

Bobble has spoken.

Everton remain in talks with Scottish club Rangers, over the transfer for Nathan Patterson. Everton are still hopeful a deal can be agreed in the January transfer window, with the player keen on the move. Negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs — The Bobble (@ElBobble) December 28, 2021

It looks like Chelsea are also in the Lucas Digne race as they look to replace Ben Chilwell who is out for the season. [Mirror]

What To Watch

Chelsea take on Brighton while Brentford face Manchester City.

Full schedule of games here.

