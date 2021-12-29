 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson latest, Barkley linked with return, Digne to Chelsea?

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Chelsea v Everton - Premier League Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

ICYMI: Everton’s match against Newcastle United tomorrow has been postponed. Much like happened with the Toffees, a combination of COVID positives and injuries means the Magpies will not be able to meet the minimum squad size requirements for the game. [EFC]

I’m optimistic and I’m ambitious. I think Everton should be competing in Europe and I don’t think that’s off the cards this season. We have the quality in the squad and the staff so it’s up to us as players to go out there and perform. The manager’s record speaks for itself and he’s come here to win more. I’d love to be part of a winning team here. It’s been too long since this Club won silverware and it’d be incredible to be part of the next team to do that. That has to be the aim,” says Anthony Gordon. [EFC]

Yikes! Ross Barkley back to Everton?

Blues have also been linked with 25-year-old Bundesliga striker Patrik Schick. [90 Min]

Bobble has spoken.

It looks like Chelsea are also in the Lucas Digne race as they look to replace Ben Chilwell who is out for the season. [Mirror]

What To Watch

Chelsea take on Brighton while Brentford face Manchester City.

Full schedule of games here.

