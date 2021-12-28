Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Digne Italian interest, Colley transfer fee, Newcastle game at risk

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“Left-back sometimes feels easier than right-back, which is strange, I am not sure why. But I enjoy playing there.

“Defensively I back myself in one-v-one situations and to clean up balls played in behind me. I am lucky I have pace to defend and get forward, if need be. Scoring has been on my mind and a goal needs to come.” - Ben Godfrey has been talking about playing at left back for the Blues. [EFC]

On-loan Nathan Broadhead has had his fine form of six goals in the last six games cut short by injury, with a hamstring issue that will see him miss three months and likely the remainder of the season for the Black Cats. [Sunderland AFC]

The latest COVID outbreak among the Premier League players is getting worse, with the number of positives last week up to a record 103 from 90 the week before that. [BBC]

Everton’s next opponent Newcastle might have to appeal to the Premier League for a postponement of the Thursday fixture with manager Eddie Howe saying they are dangerously close to the minimum limit of number of players for a matchday squad. [Daily Mail]

Remember how Everton were being linked with a move for Colombian winger Luis Diaz? It appears their Merseyside rivals Liverpool might steal him away now.

#Liverpool está muy interesado en el extremo colombiano Luis Díaz (24) y quiere atarlo lo antes posible, pero no es el único club interesado



En invierno #Porto lo venderá si pagan su cláusula (80M€). Sin embargo, para verano esa cifra se puede negociar/reducir a 50/60M€ pic.twitter.com/3p5hK9MkFG — Pipe Sierra (@PSierraR) December 26, 2021

Everton are among a number of sides looking at Gambian centrehalf Omar Colley who plies his trade at Sampdoria, with reports saying that €10 million could seal the deal in January. [Inside Futbol]

Apparently both Everton and Arsenal are interested in former red Philippe Coutinho. [Sport via Goodison News]

Portuguese star Matheus Nunes says he had heard of Everton’s interest in him, but there was no concrete offer for the player over the summer. [Record]

Two more Italian clubs have joined Juventus in the chase for Lucas Digne, with Serie A defending champions Inter Milan and Napoli also interested in the Everton fullback who has fallen out with Rafa Benitez. [Gazzetta dello Sport]

