Monday’s Toffee Bites: Mykolenko wages & transfer fee revealed, Rafa talks Dobbin future

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Chelsea v Everton - Premier League Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

We’ve had a couple of postponements, which is disappointing but unavoidable in the circumstances. It would have been great to experience Boxing Day Premier League football for the first time but our focus now goes to the Newcastle game. We’ll approach it with the right attitude and a winning mentality. It’s an opportunity to try to start generating momentum at Goodison Park and get on a positive run. It was nice to have the chance to look back on the goal and performance at Chelsea. Now it is time to train hard, focus and push on,” says Jarrad Branthwaite. [EFC]

Yes, looks like the Vitaliy Mykolenko transfer is ‘confirmed’, with Fabrizio Romano giving it the “here we go”!

Wowza, that’s a decent wage structure we will have him on.

I have confidence that he [Lewis Dobbin] will be delighted to stay with us in the future. When the situation of the club changed a little bit in terms of the structure, the first thing that we did was to have two or three meetings with young players and their agents and families to try and make sure they could stay with us for a long time,” says Rafa.[Echo]

Looks like any hope of Ainsley Maitland-Niles finally joining the Blues may be put to rest.

