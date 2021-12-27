Monday’s Toffee Bites: Mykolenko wages & transfer fee revealed, Rafa talks Dobbin future

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“We’ve had a couple of postponements, which is disappointing but unavoidable in the circumstances. It would have been great to experience Boxing Day Premier League football for the first time but our focus now goes to the Newcastle game. We’ll approach it with the right attitude and a winning mentality. It’s an opportunity to try to start generating momentum at Goodison Park and get on a positive run. It was nice to have the chance to look back on the goal and performance at Chelsea. Now it is time to train hard, focus and push on,” says Jarrad Branthwaite. [EFC]

Yes, looks like the Vitaliy Mykolenko transfer is ‘confirmed’, with Fabrizio Romano giving it the “here we go”!

Vitalij Mykolenko has successfully completed his medical as new Everton player one week ago, no doubt. Paperworks are ready between clubs to announce the deal for the Ukrainian left back. #EFC



Here we go confirmed, statement expected soon ⤵️ https://t.co/Pjak5skZNE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021

Wowza, that’s a decent wage structure we will have him on.

MYKOLENKO FEE & WAGE INFO



DK Inside reporting



1. The deal will be officially confirmed in the coming days



2. It will be a £20M fee which is a result of good relationship between H Surkis (DK owner’s brother) & A. Usmanov



3. Wage - £58k a week (13/14th biggest at EFC) pic.twitter.com/lHBzlwZFSg — Zorya Londonsk (@ZoryaLondonsk) December 25, 2021

“I have confidence that he [Lewis Dobbin] will be delighted to stay with us in the future. When the situation of the club changed a little bit in terms of the structure, the first thing that we did was to have two or three meetings with young players and their agents and families to try and make sure they could stay with us for a long time,” says Rafa.[Echo]

Looks like any hope of Ainsley Maitland-Niles finally joining the Blues may be put to rest.

AS Roma are in advanced talks to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan with buy option from Arsenal, as confirmed by @DiMarzio. #ASRoma #AFC



Negotiations ongoing - talks opened few days ago as reported on last @podcastherewego episode on Thursday. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2021

What To Watch

Newcastle United take on Manchester United.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook