Friday’s Toffee Bites: Rafa talks Digne, latest Everton transfer rumours

“We have six injuries and five players with Covid. I think it is not fair. We were expecting the game [Boxing Day match against Burnley] to be postponed like the others. So I am really surprised that the game is going ahead. My main job now is to have 11 players who can compete in the right positions against Burnley. It is not easy. If you have players coming back from covid, you have to take control of them. What will happen if something is wrong?” says Rafa. [RBM]

Everton linked with West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini. [TEAMtalk]

“I want to be very clear: from the very beginning Lucas [Digne] has been a key player for us. He’s an important player and is working hard during games amd training. It’s not about the manager or the player, it’s about the fans and the club. Lucas is our player. The other players in the market, everyone can talk about that, but my main concern is to concentrate on the players I have and the players that are available. Lucas is one of these players, so hopefully he could be available (to face Burnley),” says Rafa. [Echo]

Previously-linked striker Daryl Dike is rumoured with a move to the Premier League this upcoming transfer window. [90 Min]

Another day, another Coutinho rumour.

Philippe Coutinho could be set for a Premier League return with Everton FC reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian! pic.twitter.com/oHCNc55b23 — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) December 23, 2021

