Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: DCL teases return date, Patterson linked again

Everton U23s draw Leeds 0-0. [RBM]

Blues once again linked with move for Rangers right back Nathan Patterson. [The Guardian]

Wholesome.

In the video, Dom revealed that he’s hopeful to take part in Everton’s Boxing Day match against Burnley. [Echo]

Everton U18s will face off against Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup. [EFC]

Uh oh.

Everton are another club to be suffering with Covid-19 issues. A couple of players and staff have tested positive or had inconclusive results over the past few days. Finch Farm is currently closed for visitors, however, the players continue to train as usual — The Bobble (@ElBobble) December 20, 2021

“My goal is to do the best job possible here at Everton so that I can achieve good things for the club and continue to be remembered by the Brazilian team. I really want to be in the next World Cup, playing in the World Cup is my childhood dream, and for that I need to work better and better, to be in good shape because the competition is very tough. Anyone who wants to be there will have to be at their best,” says Richarlison. [Echo]

Everton rumoured to be interested in 20-year-old midfielder Brennan Johnson. [Daily Mail via Sportsmail]

Big Mick.

❎ Cutting out danger for fun ❎ pic.twitter.com/xtnYq8Pf6M — Premier League (@premierleague) December 20, 2021

