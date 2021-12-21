Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Digne swap deal mooted, Mina interest, two forwards linked

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Former defender David Weir had been linked with a return to the club in some sort of coaching capacity, but those rumours have now been scotched. [Echo]

“On a personal note and on a team level, it was a great night. It was a brilliant place to make my debut - I’m grateful. I’ve been working hard in training and for it to happen is a dream come true.

“I was in the changing room and the manager read the team out - I heard my name and I just thought to myself, ‘This is really happening’.”

Ellis Simms talks about making his Everton first team debut at Stamford Bridge. [EFC]

Isn’t this such a neat pic?!

The clubs of the Premier League have made a decision regarding the spiking cases of COVID running rampant.. they will do nothing actually, and we go on as we were. [Premier League]

Jarrad Branthwaite became the 19th teenager to score for Everton, here’s a supercut video of all those first goals.

Napoli are down to three centrehalves after the departure of Kostas Manolas, and they are casting glances at Yerry Mina apparently. [Il Mattino, via Sport Witness]

Apparently both Chelsea and Newcastle could be eyeing up Lucas Digne after his now-public issues with Rafa Benitez at Everton. [London Football]

However, it appears the Frenchman has no interest in moving to the Magpies. [Daily Mail, via TEAMtalk]

Juventus are looking to offload flop midfielder Arthur, and they might be also be in for Digne in some sort of a swap deal. [Sport Mediaset]

Dynamo Kiev club president says the deal for fullback Vitaliy Mykolenko is pretty much done and will be made official on January 1st. [HITC]

Everton are supposedly in the market for attacking reinforcements too in January, with both Everton Cebolinha and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia being linked. [The Hard Tackle]

