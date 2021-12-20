School of Science Radio, Episode 110 | Everton-Chelsea recap, Rafa’s Tactics, Mykolenko & COVID latest

The down-again, up-again performances from Everton continued midweek with the Toffees coming away from Stamford Bridge with a point. While the 1-1 draw is not a remarkable result in itself, the fact that Everton weren’t steamrolled in the game is what is worth noting considering they were missing up to twelve first team players and started three teenagers against a Chelsea side that at times has looked dominant both domestically and in Europe as well.

The Blues had done well to keep the hosts out in the first half, riding their luck at times as Thomas Tuchel’s side were able to pick apart the 5-4-1 Everton were lined up in with ease. However, a combination of horrid finishing and Jordan Pickford were able to stymie Chelsea until midway through the second half just as Everton were starting to get some joy on counterattacks.

Youngster Jarrad Branthwaite had different ideas however getting his boot on the end of a beautiful Anthony Gordon freekick to level the game and the visitors were able to see the remaining time out to ensure the point.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno and Calvin do a detailed recap of the Chelsea game, before Matt — who coaches football and does the tactical analysis pieces for RBM — comes in to talk about Benitez’s recent tactics. They also talk about Everton’s rumoured new signing left back Vitaliy Mykolenko and an assumed exit for Lucas Digne.

Finally, they review the current situation surrounding the Premier League with ten games undergoing COVID postponements so far and look at what a break could mean for both the game in general and Everton specifically.

At the time of publishing this post it appears the clubs have decided to not call for a pause and games will continue as previously scheduled.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Saturday Dec 18th.)

You can click here to listen to this week’s podcast, or find the podcast player at the bottom of the page.

Alternatively, SOS Radio is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available.

Make sure to subscribe and leave us feedback on your desired platform, and don’t forget to follow the gang on Twitter.