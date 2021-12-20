Monday’s Toffee Bites: Benitez provides injury update, U23s win, Broadhead shining

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out some behind-the-scenes clips from Everton’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

A study released by Sportsmail revealed the amount of money every Premier League side makes per fan each season and Everton are far down the list. [Daily Mail]

“Hopefully we can bring some players back - Dominic [Calvert-Lewin] is closer, we will see if Tom Davies is also closer and we have some time to recover Seamus [Coleman] and Allan. Hopefully it will be a good time for us. Still, we will be missing players but at least some of them will come back and they can give us more competition,” says Rafa. [EFC]

Nathan Broadhead continues fine form for Sunderland with goal in 1-1 draw against Ipswich (goal at 1:17).

Everton Women fall to Spurs 1-0. [EFC]

“The fans were absolutely magnificent and got behind us all through the game. It gives me a massive push and I’m sure it does for the result of the lads as well. Our fanbase is one of the best in the world. And to hear them singing at the end, it’s absolutely incredible. They’ve sang my name a few times, but never like that. They made me feel like a superstar! It’s all I’ve dreamed of as a kid, so I’m just over the moon,” says Anthony Gordon. [EFC]

#RichyIn

U23s defeat Peterborough United 1-0. [EFC]

Hmm...

Vitaliy Mykolenko may be coming to Everton for £18m from Dynamo Kyiv, reports @FabrizioRomano.



Here's a comparison versus Lucas Digne, with Mykolenko's stats adjusted by smarterscout to a Premier League standard.



You're getting ball retention, Toffees.#Everton #Mykolenko #EFC pic.twitter.com/3gedg32suU — smarterscout (@smarterscout) December 17, 2021

