Friday’s Toffee Bites: Branthwaite talks goal, Kiev manager confirms transfer

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton ‘Academy’ draw Chelsea 1-1. Here’s how it happened [RBM] and our instant reaction from the game. [RBM]

Watch the highlights below.

The goalscorer has his say.

“Playing for this club – like I said when I signed my contract recently – means the world to me. And for those fans, who travelled that far on a Thursday night to watch us, we put on a performance for them so I’m buzzing. I can’t put it into words, really. It was my first Premier League start for a while and I just wanted to enjoy it. Getting the result we did, coming away to a top team like Chelsea, I’m over the moon and happy for the fans as well,” says Branthwaite. [EFC]

The Blues will have a bit of a break as their match this Sunday against Leicester has been postponed. [RBM]

Everton Women fall to Manchester United 2-0 and are out of the Continental Cup. [EFC]

Dynamo Kiev manager Mircea Lucescu confirms 22-year-old left back Vitaliy Mykolenko will be joining Everton. [Sky Sports]

Several Premier League sides are reportedly interested in putting a halt on play until the new year with COVID cases continuing to spike. [ESPN]

What To Watch

Some La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and Championship action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook