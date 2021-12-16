Everton game against Leicester City on Sunday postponed

Just minutes before kickoff in the Everton game at Chelsea, the Premier League announced that the Sunday game at Goodison Park between the Toffees and visiting Leicester City has been postponed to a future date yet to be finalized.

There has been a sharp rise in COVID positives in the Leicester squad, and following the medical guidance provided, the Premier League Board has decided to move the game scheduled for this weekend.

A number of games across the league have been postponed with cases of COVID running rampant throughout the league, and it appears the Foxes are unable to meet the minimum requirement of having 14 players including one goalkeeper who have tested negative and are available to play.

A total of nine games have been pushed off now in the league so far, with five until now and a total of four more this weekend including the Blues’ home game -

Manchester United v Brighton

Leicester City v Tottenham

Brentford v Manchester United

Watford v Burnley

Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Brentford

Watford v Crystal Palace

West Ham v Norwich

Everton v Leicester

The postponement comes as a blessing in disguise for the Blues who are struggling mightily with injuries and illness, with the Merseysiders only able to take 18 players to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, including three goalkeepers in the squad and handing first team starts to youngsters Jarrad Branthwaite and Ellis Simms.

The additional time will give Rafa Benitez some respite and hopefully see the Blues field closer to a proper first team when they are back in action on Boxing Day away at Burnley.