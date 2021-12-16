Everton at Chelsea: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Branthwaite, Simms start

Lineups

Everton

It’s certainly an interesting lineup for Everton. Looks like Demarai Gray and Salomon Rondon have picked up injuries too and Allan is only on the bench. Note, seven subs and that includes two goalies.

Chelsea

Tuchel taking no chances, naming as close to a full strength lineup as he can to take on Everton’s scrubs.

Preview

There’s no sugarcoating it. Everton are abject right now, and with an injury list the length of a forearm, it’s difficult to see the Toffees getting any sort of result against a dominant Chelsea side that could possibly rest a number of regulars while missing another few players due to COVID positives. Rafa Benitez should be shaking in his neatly-polished shoes right now because there is every chance that his former employers can run up the score well past the 4-0 that Carlo Ancelotti conceded in March 2020 when also visiting his one-time stomping ground.

At least a positive that could come out of this game is that some youngsters will get some playing time and experience the big stage of the Premier League... oh who are we kidding, Benitez will start Salomon Rondon in the name of playing a half-hearted press and the Toffees will leave so much uncovered acreage between the midfield and defence that the hosts might even debate planting some winter rye which should be ready to harvest too before Everton get their next win.

Already we can proclaim that Everton’s ‘Man’ of the Match will be the brave (and possibly foolhardy) travelling support who will be subjected to 90+ minutes of torturous football along with merciless taunts from a daunting home crowd in the name of supporting the Toffees.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 17

Date and start time: Thursday, December 16th at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Stadium: Stamford Bridge Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 41,837

Weather: 41°F/5°C, fog, 3% chance of precipitation, 5 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: NBCSN, Universo - United States; BT Sport 2 - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports HD 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, RMC Sport 4, Star Sports Select 2

Radio: evertontv, Talksport 2 Radio UK

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

Everton have had a miserable run away against Chelsea, with the last time the Blues getting a league win at the Bridge in November 1994. Last season the Toffees were lucky to only lose 2-0 in March earlier this year, but Everton did win 1-0 at Goodison Park in a game where Chelsea were made to rue a number of missed chances.