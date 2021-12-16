School of Science Radio, Episode 109 | Crystal Palace recap, Everton Women’s latest, Chelsea preview

Some things never change, and Everton are one of those constants. Days after turning in a stirring performance at home on Monday night against Arsenal, the Toffees rolled over and let a half-decent Crystal Palace side trample all over them en route to a 3-1 win.

Things got worse during the game with an apparent vocal disagreement between Rafa Benitez and Richarlison, with the Brazilian likely out until the end of the month with a calf injury. Captain Seamus Coleman also picked up an injury as did Andros Townsend, who looks to have broken a bone in his foot.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno is joined by Ian to do a detailed recap of the Palace game, before they dig into the Everton Women’s team and their slow start to the season that culminated in Willie Kirk getting sacked and Jean-Luc Vasseur taking over.

Finally, they preview the midweek game at Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel’s side overwhelming favourites to heap on the misery for Evertonians.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Wednesday, the day before the game.)

