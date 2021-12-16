Everton at Chelsea: Predicted Line-Up | Rondon and Kenny to Start?

It’s hard to see a happy ending for Everton’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

Not only are the Blues in a woeful run of form (one win in ten speaks volumes) but the physio’s room is bustling once again following a flurry of injuries picked up at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

So who’s out and who might play against a Chelsea side who could well run rampant against the Blues?

Who’s Out?

Okay, so Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Tom Davies and Yerry Mina remain out, although the former is training again. Allan is taking part in light training, but may make the bench.

But now we can add a few new names to that list…

Luca Digne is conveniently ill, Seamus Coleman is a major doubt with a swollen foot, Andros Townsend has fractured a bone in his foot and Richarlison has a calf problem – with the latter two likely to be missing until the New Year.

Merry Christmas, folks. Open up your stockings early to get the disappointment over with, as we’re probably going to see a lot of Salomon Rondon, Alex Iwobi and Jonjoe Kenny in the next few weeks.

Tactics and Formation

We’ll probably see the usual 4-2-3-1 setup, with Andre Gomes likely to be operating at CAM. Rondon up top? You betcha.

Jonjoe Kenny also likely to start his first Premier League game since January 2020, with Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey already filling in defensive gaps.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Jonjoe Kenny – 6/10

Coleman’s a major doubt and there’s not many other options… unless Delph goes to left back and Godfrey switches to the right.

Ben Godfrey – 10/10

He’ll start, probably at left-back.

Michael Keane – 10/10

Mason Holgate – 9/10

Fabian Delph – 8/10

Probably filling in for Allan again, although could slot in at left-back to help the defensive shortage.

Abdoulaye Doucoure – 10/10

Andre Gomes – 8/10

Anthony Gordon – 8/10

Surely gets the nod ahead of Alex Iwobi with Townsend out.

Demarai Gray – 10/10

Salomon Rondon – 8/10

Finally broke his Everton duck and looks set for another start with Richie out.

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Jarrad Branthwaite

Allan

Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Tyler Onyango

Alex Iwobi

Cenk Tosun

Ellis Simms

Lewis Dobbin