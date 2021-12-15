Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Squad fitness updates, Virginia & Gibson latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Richarlison, Seamus Coleman, and Andros Townsend all suffer injuries in loss to Crystal Palace to add to an already crowded injury sheet. [EFC]

“The Christmas period is tough, we know that, but we’ve got good staff here to help us recover and take us into the next game. We’ll be ready,” says Godfrey. [EFC]

The Everton rumour mill can be a bit scary sometimes.

From what I'm hearing Duncan Ferguson isn't on the brink of leaving #Everton despite the rumours on Twitter last night — Greg O'Keeffe (@GregOK) December 14, 2021

Everton Women defender Poppy Pattinson is eyeing a trophy this season after falling just short last season. [EFC]

A legend and Harry Kane exchange in a wholesome Twitter moment.

Have seen your message and your brilliant drawing Mike thanks a lot for both of them! Can you please send me the drawing so I can sign it for you and send it back? Thanks for the support — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 14, 2021

The jury is still out on Everton loanee João Virgínia, who has reportedly been given more time to prove himself for Portuguese side Sporting CP. [Sport Witness via Record]

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in retaining defender Lewis Gibson once his loan is over. [Echo via Yorkshire Live]

