 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Squad fitness updates, Virginia & Gibson latest

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
/ new
Crystal Palace v Everton - Premier League Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Richarlison, Seamus Coleman, and Andros Townsend all suffer injuries in loss to Crystal Palace to add to an already crowded injury sheet. [EFC]

The Christmas period is tough, we know that, but we’ve got good staff here to help us recover and take us into the next game. We’ll be ready,” says Godfrey. [EFC]

The Everton rumour mill can be a bit scary sometimes.

Everton Women defender Poppy Pattinson is eyeing a trophy this season after falling just short last season. [EFC]

A legend and Harry Kane exchange in a wholesome Twitter moment.

The jury is still out on Everton loanee João Virgínia, who has reportedly been given more time to prove himself for Portuguese side Sporting CP. [Sport Witness via Record]

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in retaining defender Lewis Gibson once his loan is over. [Echo via Yorkshire Live]

What To Watch

Plenty of Premier League and Bundesliga action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

More From Royal Blue Mersey

Everton News 24/7

Loading comments...