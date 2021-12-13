Monday’s Toffee Bites: Rafa talks transfer plans, Kenny latest, and more

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Crystal Palace 3-1. Watch the highlights below.

The manager has his say.

Everton Women draw West Ham 1-1. [RBM]

U18s defeat Fulham 3-2. [RBM]

Jarrad Branthwaite signs new deal to keep him at the club until 2025. [RBM]

Everton Chairman Bill Kenwright, has made his feelings clear to Farhad Moshiri. Rafa Benitez’s time at Everton Football Club now lie in the hands of Farhad Moshiri — The Bobble (@ElBobble) December 12, 2021

“We’re looking for a right full-back all the time because Seamus [Coleman] last year had more injuries and this year, touch wood, he’s doing well. We know we have to improve in some areas and now we’re looking at different positions. Sometimes, you’re looking for a No 10 but then you can’t find one so you then have to sign a winger. January is quite a difficult window so we have to be sure that we choose players that can give us something different,” says Rafa. [Sky Sports]

A video from the away end today during the game pic.twitter.com/Qj9iacY1Aa — The Toffee Blues (@EvertonNewsFeed) December 12, 2021

“I know the way to build a team for us to play in the European competition and maybe in the future to win the Champions League...there is a long way to go. We need to be patient. I accept to concede goals but always to score one goal more than the opponent. That’s always my philosophy,” says Everton Women manager Jean-Luc Vasseur. [Daily Mail]

“I hate not being able to play and it is also driving me insane not to be on the pitch right now. The only thing I can do right now is to give everything and keep myself at the best level. I push myself every day to get more playing time and I’m ready to do whatever I can to help my team on the pitch. If this is not possible at a certain point in time at the home club, then as a professional footballer you have to be ready to take a different path for your development, in order to do what you love again: to be on the field,” says Jonjoe Kenny. [Echo via transfermarkt]

