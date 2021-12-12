School of Science Radio, Episode 108 | Arsenal recap, Brands’ departure, Palace preview

Everton’s woes seems to have temporarily subsided after a rollicking comeback win against Arsenal on Monday night seemed to have united the fanbase. A stirring performance from the players was exactly what the club needed to break a frustrating eight-game winless streak as Richarlison and Demarai Gray both put in match-winning performances for the Toffees under the Goodison lights.

There continue to be more changes made with the Director of Football Marcel Brands departing, with Head of Recruitment Gretar Steinsson and Manager of Scouting Operations Dan Purdy also leaving the club. The club had announced through the website that a strategic review of the club’s footballing structure was underway, but little else has come out since then.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geno and Calvin are joined by Geoff to do a detailed recap of the Arsenal game, what Rafa got right and wrong, and discuss the 27th minute protest and what comes next for it.

Finally, they preview the Sunday afternoon game at Crystal Palace, looking at who the Eagles’ threats are and how Rafa should set up the Blues for success in this one.

(Editor’s Note: This episode was recorded on Saturday, the day before the game.)

