Everton at Crystal Palace: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Allan, Digne out

Lineups

Everton

Lucas Digne’s exile continues as he reportedly does not even make the trip down to London. Allan fails to pass his late fitness test and will miss this game. Fabian Delph comes in as does Andre Gomes, so we should see the 4-3-3 we’ve been clamouring for some time now.

Crystal Palace

Vieira decides to go with pace and trickery instead of size, and has named a pretty dangerous front three there, and Conor Gallagher is well capable of making his own late runs into the box, Everton’s midfielders and defenders will have their hands full today.

Preview

Rafa Benitez will be hoping that the euphoria that came with Everton’s comeback win against Arsenal on Monday night will carry through to today’s clash at Crystal Palace. The London side sit just behind the Blues, and though Everton have not lost in their last ten league games at Selhurst Park, this remains a tricky tie to negotiate.

The ‘strategic review’ of Everton’s footballing structure continues with more faces out the door this week, though who is conducting the review or what the objectives are remain a mystery to the fans. Benitez will pretty much have the same side available to him from the Monday night game, and it looks like the marginalization of Lucas Digne is also set to continue.

For Palace, life under Patrick Vieira got off to an excellent start that has been tempered in recent weeks by some close losses in tight games. The Eagles seem a different side under the French midfielder who is attempting to mould something different with the squad that Roy Hodgson left him. Wilfried Zaha remains the lynchpin, though Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard also provide attacking threats in their own right.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 16

Date and start time: Sunday, December 12th at 8:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 a.m ET / 4:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Selhurst Park, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 25,456

Weather: 53°F/12°C, cloudy, 16% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, Sky Go UK, NOW, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP

Last Meeting

The Blues were in London in September 2020, winning 2-1 behind closed doors with Dominic Calvert-Lewin got the opener and Richarlison’s penalty was the winning goal. The two sides last met in April this year at Goodison Park in a 1-1 draw, James Rodriguez potting the Toffees’ goal.