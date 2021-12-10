 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday’s Toffee Bites: Rafa talks Richarlison, Trippier linked, Livramento & Dumfries vetoed

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton v Arsenal - Premier League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

I was happy [with Richarlison’s performance] because we had a conversation with him and were keeping him motivated. I think when he plays on his own as a striker, it is not easy. He did well and we needed his quality. We hope he can continue in this way. The fact he scores two goals which were disallowed and has to score a third goal – that is very good proof of his character. When he is in this mood, he is very dangerous,” says Rafa. [EFC]

Blues linked with 31-year-old rightback Kieran Trippier. [90 Min]

The irony is strong here since it appears Benitez had vetoed the signings of either Denzel Dumfries or youngster Tino Livramento. [The Athletic]

We have quality, we’ve known that from the beginning. Injuries are part and parcel of this league, you have to deal with them. But we are getting players back. We’re missing our striker, our main goalscorer, but we are definitely in a better place than we were three or four weeks ago,” says Seamus Coleman. [EFC]

Brentford take on Watford in Premier League play. Some action in La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga, too.

