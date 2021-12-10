Friday’s Toffee Bites: Rafa talks Richarlison, Trippier linked, Livramento & Dumfries vetoed

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I was happy [with Richarlison’s performance] because we had a conversation with him and were keeping him motivated. I think when he plays on his own as a striker, it is not easy. He did well and we needed his quality. We hope he can continue in this way. The fact he scores two goals which were disallowed and has to score a third goal – that is very good proof of his character. When he is in this mood, he is very dangerous,” says Rafa. [EFC]

Blues linked with 31-year-old rightback Kieran Trippier. [90 Min]

The irony is strong here since it appears Benitez had vetoed the signings of either Denzel Dumfries or youngster Tino Livramento. [The Athletic]

It is expected that Everton Head of Football Operations Dave Harrison will fill part of the void left by Marcel Brands as long as the strategic review of the football structure takes place. He is well-respected at the club and seen as a safe pair of hands. (Source: The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/fpKKEQIK5e — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) December 9, 2021

“We have quality, we’ve known that from the beginning. Injuries are part and parcel of this league, you have to deal with them. But we are getting players back. We’re missing our striker, our main goalscorer, but we are definitely in a better place than we were three or four weeks ago,” says Seamus Coleman. [EFC]

Everton’s Head of Recruitment Gretar Steinsson, and Manager of Scouting Operations, Dan Purdy, are both set to leave the football club, within a restructure of roles planned, behind the scenes — The Bobble (@ElBobble) December 9, 2021

