Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Instant Reaction | Toffees humiliated

Liverpool eased to a their biggest Goodison derby victory in 39 years to pile even more pressure on beleaguered Everton boss Rafa Benitez, with the Blues now on their worst run of league form for 22 years.

It was the total humiliation that all Evertonians feared, with a double from Mohamed Salah plus strikes from Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota completing the victory, while the Liverpool supporters chanting Benitez’s name - just as we all predicted when he made the controversial move to Goodison in the summer - topped off the embarrassment.

Everton’s cause was not helped by some dreadful defending a times. Liverpool are a good enough side without being given a helping hand.

The way they are playing right now, I just cannot see where the next point is coming from.

Some thoughts:

Liverpool were absolutely relentless in the opening 15 minutes, though they were given a helping hand by some ropey Everton defending.

A near mix-up between Seamus Coleman and Jordan Pickford was a sign of things to come, with Joel Matip sending an unmarked header wide from the resulting corner.

Why can’t they defend set pieces?

Salah then blazed a decent opportunity over before drawing a fine stop from Pickford. It was only a temporary reprieve though, with Andy Robertson crossing low for Henderson to curl home from the edge of the box.

The second goal was simplicity itself. Everton losing the ball inside the Liverpool half and within two passes Salah was played through down the Toffees’ left channel before curling the ball into the far corner.

It was no exaggeration to say it could have been five or six at this point. It was the nightmare we all feared unfolding in front of our eyes.

Their cause wasn’t helped by some officious refereeing from Paul Tierney, who booked two Everton players for diving despite replays showing there was contact made by the Liverpool player.

Remarkably, however, they Everton got themselves back into the game. Richarlison feeding Gray who had ghosted in behind the Liverpool defence and finished past Alisson.

1-2 at the break was flattering to say the least.

The second half didn’t begin with the same ferocious pace, though Liverpool always looked the more threatening side.

Everton were, though, hanging on in there until they gifted Liverpool their third.

A poor Everton corner was cleared to Gray who volleyed a difficult pass to Coleman on the halfway line. The Irishman panicked and was robbed by Salah, who ran into the area and slid past Pickford.

A tough moment for a long-serving and loyal player, but indicative of Everton’s play at the moment.

Liverpool made it 4-1 with 12 minutes left when Jota turned Allan far too easily before powering the ball beyond Pickford from a tight angle.

Cue the mass exodus.

There were will 10 painful, excruciating minutes to endure, during which time Goodison slowly emptied. The boos replaced by a resigned silence.

Where they go from here I do not know. Sacking another manager will not change the playing squad, especially as there is unlikely to be much cash to spend in January.

A long, tough winter lies ahead.