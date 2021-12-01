Lineups

Looks like Rafa Benitez will continue with the 4-2-3-1 for today’s game, Salomon Rondon up top and Richarlison out wide on the right. Anthony Gordon drops to the bench.

This could also feasibly be a 4-4-2, with Richarlison/Gray and Rondon playing off each other, Townsend on the right and Richarlison/Gray on the left to add more beef to the middle against Liverpool’s 4-3-3.

Preview

The littler said here the better. Everton have one win in their last ten, and Liverpool are one of the hottest teams in European football right now. The 239th Merseyside Derby tonight is going to be one of the most lopsided games against the RS that we’ve gone into in recent memory, on paper at least. The fact that the Reds could win and sing our manager’s name as a mock taunt only makes one shudder in disgust.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Yerry Mina are the only members of the Blues’ best starting XI that will be out today, but shorn of confidence and creativity coming up against the speed and organization of the Reds, it’ll indeed be some kind of miracle if we can get anything positive out of this win, even if it’s a moral victory.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 14

Date and start time: Wednesday, December 1st at 12:15 p.m. PT / 3:15 p.m ET / 8:15 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 39°F/4°C, clear, 1% chance of precipitation, 14 mph winds

Last Meeting

Last season was the first in many, many years that the Blues had the better of the Reds overall. After eking out a 2-2 draw at home earlier in the season in the infamous ‘Virgil van Dijk, meet Jordan Pickford’ game, Everton went on to beat Liverpool 2-0 at Anfield for their first derby win in.. forever.