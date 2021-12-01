Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Rafa provides injury latest, Doucouré on return, Derby day

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“The group of players is the same [as for Sunday’s game at Brentford] but Gomes is training. Still Dominic, Yerry Mina and Tom Davies are not available. At least we have players training regularly and that is a great advantage for the future. They will need some time to have match fitness but at least they are training now...at the moment we have three players injured [Mina, Davies and Calvert-Lewin], so we have improved in this area,” says Rafa. [EFC]

Blues linked with Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff. [Chronicle Live]

“I was in great form [before injury] but I have come back in a difficult moment and have to do everything in my power to help the team. That is what I am working for – we have a big game on Wednesday to get back on track. We need a result in the derby and if we can have it against Liverpool, it will be great for the fans and we can come back and have a strong run. I have never played a derby with the fans and they will very important for us. It is not so easy for us at the moment but we need them and can have a great result on Wednesday,” says Doucouré. [EFC]

Everton reportedly had scouts in attendance at Belgian side Anderlecht’s recent match, particularly to watch 21-year-old defender Sergio Gómez. [Sport Witness via HLN]

