Monday’s Toffee Bites: Rafa talks Moshiri, Brentford recap, U18s draw

Recapping all the Everton news from the weekend

By Pat Mariboe
Brentford v Everton - Premier League - Brentford Community Stadium Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

Everton fall to Brentford 1-0. Here’s what happened. [RBM]

We are frustrated. We cannot complain about the effort of the players and the intensity they put in the game...we couldn’t score and you can be disappointed like everyone, because obviously we don’t want to lose, but you can see the togetherness of the players and the way they were fighting until the last minute. The fans are expecting something more in terms of results but I think they appreciate the efforts of the players,” says Rafa. [EFC]

U18s draw Arsenal 2-2. [EFC]

This is my city, it’s where I was born. I was brought up here, watching Everton and dreaming of doing what I’m doing now, so to finally be doing it, it couldn’t be much better. But it’s up to me now to be consistent and stay in the team. There have been a lot of players who have got to this point but then dipped off or fallen off, and I don’t plan on doing that. I plan on being consistent and staying here,” says Anthony Gordon. [Sky Sports]

Everton Under-23s fall to Spurs 4-0. [EFC]

I think Mr. Moshiri is quite clever and we cannot complain because he has spent a lot of money. He is someone who is trying to improve the team and improve the club in every sense. He wants to do well but he knows, from when we had conversations in the beginning, they have to support me and support the structure in general so that we can improve,” says Rafa. [The Guardian]

