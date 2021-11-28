Brentford 1-0 Everton: Player & Manager Grades Poll

Who was your Everton Man of the Match in the game against Brentford? Grade the players and manager on how they did.

Everton had a lot more of the ball today, and were boosted by the return from injury of Abdoulaye Doucoure and Allan being deemed fit to start. The Blues however failed to create too many real chances and pretty much resorted to passing from side to side and dinking crosses into the box to no avail, especially once the hosts took the lead through an unfortunate penalty conceded by Andros Townsend.

Questions will again be asked of Rafa Benitez who only made one substitution all game long with Demarai Gray coming on in the second half for Andros Townsend, and trusted Rondon to stay up top all game long despite Cenk Tosun, Ellis Simms and Lewis Dobbin sitting on the bench.

The Blues go into the Merseyside Derby on Wednesday now winless in seven league games.

