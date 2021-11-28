Everton at Brentford: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton’s season is slowly starting to spiral down the drain with injuries continuing to negatively impact their performances on the pitch. The Blues have only picked up one point of the last fifteen available, and Rafa Benitez has appeared powerless to change anything.

Brentford have been having struggles of a similar nature as their bright start to Premier League life has fizzled into a series of losses. Both sides come into the game hungry for some wins to rack up.

Benitez might not have much choice in making his selections for the starting lineup with the limited number of resources available to him, and we could have a record number of Under-23s on the bench for this one.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 13

Date and start time: Sunday, November 28th at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 17,250

Weather: 39°F/4°C, partly cloudy, 1% chance of precipitation, 10 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, SuperSport Premier League ROA, RMC Sport 1

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, SKY GO Extra

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Lineups

Everton

Brentford

Last Meeting

The Bees have not been in the top flight for a long, long time - the last time the two side met in league action was back in 1953-54 when the Blues were also in the second division!

The Blues last visit to Brentford Community Stadium did not end well, when Everton were knocked out on penalties by the hosts in the 2010 Third Round of the Carling Cup.