Brentford 1-0 Everton: Final | Blues beaten again

Live Blog

90+5’ - FULLTIME, Everton lose again. That’s now seven games winless. The Blues only made one mistake today, but conceded a penalty and the winner from that. That’s football for you.

80’ - CLOSE. Everton are creating a number of half chances, but it’s always just a yard short or long, or a man not quite there.

69’ - SUB. Rafa Benitez’s first change is going to be Demarai Gray coming on for Townsend. Andros has not quite been his usual self today. Iwobi has gone wide on the right, and Gray into the #10 spot.

Amend that, looks more like a 4-4-2 with Iwobi and Gordon the wide men and Gray floating everywhere.

66’ - HANDBAGS! Two Brentford players collide, one goes down and play continues. The crowd are mad Everton are not putting it out for him to get medical treatment, especially since the hosts had done similar when Digne had been fouled previously.

Then Digne is fouled, play stops and Bees captain Jansson is giving the Frenchman an earful, and Rondon protects his teammate, and both are booked.

60’ - INTENT. Everton are stepping up the pressure finally, putting more bodies up front and testing the home side’s defence.

51’ - BOOKING. Sergi Canos goes in the book after cutting down Lucas Digne.

45+2’ - HALFTIME. The whistle goes, and the Blues are behind 1-0.

45+1’ - PENALTY? Everton break forward and Rondon clearly has his shirt grabbed as a cross into the box comes his way, Doucoure gets his head to it and it’s cleared. No VAR review even.

43’ - YELLOW. Anthony Gordon hauled down as he breaks away, yellow card for Onyeka.

Digne takes the freekick and goes direct, awful attempt.

38’ - BOOKED. Townsend the first to go into the book today, a culmination of a number of minor fouls.

26’ - SAVE! Alex Iwobi plays in Lucas Digne, his cross to Salomon Rondon controls well and shoots from a narrow angle but the goalie saves well.

24’ - GOAL. Brentford take the lead from the penalty spot, Ivan Toney sends Jordan Pickford the wrong way. Andros Townsend late on a high ball in the box from a corner, and kicks the Bees player in the face. The ref hadn’t seen it on the pitch, but after a Jon Moss-led VAR review, they do get a spotkick.

20’ - DULL. The first twenty minutes have been pretty dull here as the Blues and Bees size each other up. Everton are seeing a lot more of the possession than they have in recent weeks, but as we know, that’s not necessarily a good thing.

Starting Lineups - The nightmare on the injury front seems to have abated a little. Abdoulaye Doucoure returns to the starting XI, Allan passes his fitness test and even Demarai Gray makes the bench after it looked like he'd be out a few weeks!

Lineups

Everton

Brentford





➡ Goode and Onyeka start

Wissa and Bech return to squad



Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #BREEVE pic.twitter.com/uYgBslfHTG — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 28, 2021

Preview

Everton’s season is slowly starting to spiral down the drain with injuries continuing to negatively impact their performances on the pitch. The Blues have only picked up one point of the last fifteen available, and Rafa Benitez has appeared powerless to change anything.

Brentford have been having struggles of a similar nature as their bright start to Premier League life has fizzled into a series of losses. Both sides come into the game hungry for some wins to rack up.

Benitez might not have much choice in making his selections for the starting lineup with the limited number of resources available to him, and we could have a record number of Under-23s on the bench for this one.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 13

Date and start time: Sunday, November 28th at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Brentford Community Stadium, London, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 17,250

Weather: 39°F/4°C, partly cloudy, 1% chance of precipitation, 10 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, SuperSport Premier League ROA, RMC Sport 1

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, SKY GO Extra

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com





➡ Goode and Onyeka start

Wissa and Bech return to squad



Teams presented by @BlueJeansNet #BrentfordFC #BREEVE pic.twitter.com/uYgBslfHTG — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) November 28, 2021

Last Meeting

The Bees have not been in the top flight for a long, long time - the last time the two side met in league action was back in 1953-54 when the Blues were also in the second division!

The Blues last visit to Brentford Community Stadium did not end well, when Everton were knocked out on penalties by the hosts in the 2010 Third Round of the Carling Cup.