Friday’s Toffee Bites: Onyango talks debut, Doucouré teases return, and more

Rafa confirms Demarai Grey’s injury is not as bad as initially feared. [RBM]

Watch Rafa’s presser ahead of Sunday’s match against Brentford.

“A Premier League debut is what you dream about as a kid and to finally get on the pitch was class. I was made up, all through my rehab, all I was thinking about was getting back on the pitch and around the First Team. To actually do it is brilliant, better than I could have imagined,” says Tyler Onyango. [EFC]

Yes, Doucs!

— Abdoulaye Doucouré (@abdoudoucoure16) November 25, 2021

Rest in peace.

Everton Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former player Cliff Marshall.



The thoughts of everybody at Everton are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Cliff. — Everton (@Everton) November 24, 2021

