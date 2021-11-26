 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday’s Toffee Bites: Onyango talks debut, Doucouré teases return, and more

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday

By Pat Mariboe
Everton Training Session Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Rafa confirms Demarai Grey’s injury is not as bad as initially feared. [RBM]

Watch Rafa’s presser ahead of Sunday’s match against Brentford.

A Premier League debut is what you dream about as a kid and to finally get on the pitch was class. I was made up, all through my rehab, all I was thinking about was getting back on the pitch and around the First Team. To actually do it is brilliant, better than I could have imagined,” says Tyler Onyango. [EFC]

Yes, Doucs!

Rest in peace.

Soon.

What To Watch

Some La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and Championship action on today.

Full schedule of games here.

