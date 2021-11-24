Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Nkounkou talks loan, Arnau Comas linked, Bramley-Moore video

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“The manager sets you up every week and you trust that plan and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. We have to move forward, let the dust settle and work hard all week. We need to be calm and refresh for Brentford on Sunday...some games don’t go your way and you have to focus on the next one...it is about Brentford now. Every game in the Premier League is tough but we need to get a result next weekend,” says Pickford. [EFC]

Legend.

Everton legend Tony Hibbert has come out of retirement to sign for 10th tier French side ES Louzy! pic.twitter.com/2XfcL4kp9K — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) November 22, 2021

Plenty of Everton Women stars will be in international action this upcoming break. [EFC]

Gulp.

Benitez is confident Rondon can do well against Brentford pic.twitter.com/oJQZ5Q9jUJ — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) November 23, 2021

Everton linked with Barcelona's 21-year-old Spanish defender Arnau Comas. [Sport Witness via Marca]

Some great shots of Everton’s new home.

“I’m taking everything I can take. I’m learning an enormous amount to come back stronger in my club. It wasn’t easy to change leagues. There was a need for time to adapt, which is now over,” says Nkounkou. [Tribal Football via DH]

