Everton at Manchester City: Player & Manager Grades Poll

Who was your Everton Man of the Match in the game against Manchester City? Grade the players and manager on how they did.

Everton were always expected to come up short at the Etihad, shorn as they were of so many key players. And as predicted, the hosts delivered a flawless performance controlling the ball and not allowing the Toffees any joy in any phase of the game.

With just one win in their last six games now, the Blues continue to slide down the table with Demarai Gray added to the lengthy injury list, and Richarlison also suspended for next week’s trip to Brentford after another needless booking.

If there was any positive from this debacle, it was youngster Tyler Onyango making his first team debut - that aside there was really nothing else that should be remembered about this game.

