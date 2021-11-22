Monday’s Toffee Bites: Rafa talks defeat, Everton Women victorious, Lingard latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton fall to Manchester City 3-0. Watch the highlights below.

The manager has his say after yet another disappointing defeat.

“We know that we have to go to January in a good position, then with players coming back it will be easier for us to compete against anyone. In the meantime, we have to try to stick together, be strong and then be sure we approach the games with the confidence that we can win and get points. Then, go to January with a good position in the table,” says the manager. [EFC]

The U23s will look for a finer fortune when they take on Brighton today, which you can watch for free live on YouTube. [EFC]

Hmm...

BREAKING: Sky Sports News has been told that talks between Jesse Lingard and Man Utd have collapsed and he will now look to leave the club on a free transfer in the summer - and may even look for a loan switch in January, similar to the move he made last season to West Ham. pic.twitter.com/pDTDdd2hzQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 19, 2021

In case you missed it, this news came around the same time that Manchester United announced that Ole Gunnar Solksjaer had been relieved of his duties as manager of the Red Devils.

Everton Women defeat Leicester City 1-0. [EFC]

Turkish side Sivasspor downplay the Rondon transfer rumours. [HITC via Ajansspor]

Listen In

