Everton at Man City: Starting Lineups and How to Watch

Everton are in a bad spot right about now. The ‘easy’ part of their schedule is well and truly behind them, and the Toffees have one win in their last five league games. They’re missing a handful of key players through injury. Oh, and on Sunday they have to visit the defending league champions Manchester City at the Etihad, where the Blues last won when City were still trying to find out what to do with the billions of pounds invested in them a decade ago.

On paper this looks like a drubbing that will easily surpass the 5-0 debacle to end last season. There is a reason they play the games on the pitch though, and it’ll either be to pad City’s impressive stats, or by some mini-miracle the Blues will put in a cohesive performance much like Crystal Palace did to pull off a win here not so long ago. If you’re a betting person, you will know that you’re going to get some pretty astronomical odds for that latter possibility.

The Toffees are missing Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Andre Gomes, while City are without Kevin de Bruyne, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish. For Everton, that is about half their starting eleven, while Pep Guardiola will hardly blink at missing that trio with how much depth he has in his squad.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 12

Date and start time: Sunday, November 21st at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

Stadium: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 55,097

Weather: 44°F/7°C, sunny, 3% chance of precipitation, 9 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: NBCSN, Telemundo - United States; Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports HD 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Maximo 1, RMC Sport 1, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live, SiriusXM FC

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Please note there will be no live blog for this game.

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

No changes for the Blues from the last game against Spurs.

Manchester City

Last Meeting

The Blues were walloped soundly by City who scored early and often to win 5-0 in Sergio Aguero’s farewell game to end the 2020-21 Premier League season. Everton have struggled mightily against City in recent years, losing eight of their last ten games against the Mancunians.

In fact, in the nine games since that epic 4-0 win over City at Goodison, the Blues have only managed to tally six times against Pep’s side, while conceding four times as many - 24 goals. Yikes.