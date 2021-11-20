FA WSL Preview: Everton Women at Leicester City | Match Details & How To Watch

On the heels of Jean-Luc Vasseur’s first league point as manager of Everton, the Merseyside club is poised to pick up its first win under the French boss come Sunday. Vasseur’s only win as manager came in the Continental Cup against Leicester City. In a match that the Blues won handily, the Foxes generated only two chances on goal.

It hasn’t been perfect for the Toffees and Vasseur since that first-match win, however, as the team stumbled against Brighton & Hove Albion and failed to get past Manchester United. The Gulls and Red Devils aren’t pushovers, but a 0-1-1 record easily could be 2-0-0. Perhaps the team is still adjusting to the new manager’s style, which is understandable given how recently he was appointed.

In his short time in charge of Everton, Vasseur has garnered a reputation for unique metaphors during his press conferences. For example, the Frenchman this week said, “I need to cook with the ingredients I have and find the right balance so it makes the best recipe.”

While the methodology might be quirky, Vasseur is correct in that he must find the right lineup to unlock the full potential of a talented squad. His predecessor, Willie Kirk, lost his job because he could not do just that. But in his several weeks in charge, Vasseur has observed a never-quit attitude of his new team.

Leicester is the perfect opponent for the Toffees to pick up Vasseur’s first league win. Even though Everton has only won two league fixtures, Leicester is currently bottom of the table with zero wins, zero ties and seven losses. The Foxes have scored just three goals through seven matches.

If Leicester is to secure the three points at home on Sunday, Abbie McManus will need to have a strong game on defense and the forward duo of Natasha Flint and Jessica Sigsworth must lead the charge up top.

Last Meeting

The two sides have never met in the FA Women’s Super League — this is Leicester’s first season in the top flight — but the sides met as recently as November 3, which finished a 3–1 win for Everton. Fans of the Blues will recognize several faces for the Foxes; Georgia Brougham, Molly Pike, Hannah Cain and Kirstie Levell all played for the Toffees within the past two years.

Match Details

Competition: FA Women’s Super League, Matchweek 8

Date and start time: Sunday, November 21st at 9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. GMT

Stadium: Pirelli Stadium, Burton, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 6,912

How to Watch/Listen

TV: N/A - United States; BBC Two - United Kingdom; Sportsnet - Canada, Optus Sport, Viaplay

Radio: evertontv

Live stream: Fubo, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, Fanatiz USA, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web, ATA Football, The FA Player, Sportsnet Now

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

