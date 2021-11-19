Friday’s Toffee Bites: Pickford rumours, de Vrij & Perisic linked, Rondon latest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton Under-18s will face-off against Fulham on Friday, December 10th in their quest for the FA Youth Cup. [EFC]

Cenk Tosun may finally be on his way out this upcoming transfer window. [Sport Witness via NTV Spor]

Rafa sits down for a chat with Leon Osman over a game of chess.

Everton linked with Serie A defender Stefan de Vrij. [The Northern Echo]

“Rafa Benitez is a coach who’s been at many clubs, big clubs, and we are here to learn from him too. He’s an experienced guy, just like Ancelotti. So we’re here to learn from him. I’m going to learn as much as possible from him because it’s important to my career. Many other athletes also get advice from him because it’s good. So I think he has everything to help us achieve our goals during the season,” says Richarlison. [Echo via ESPN Brasil]

Our thoughts and condolences are with the Stevens family.

Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened to learn that Gary Stevens’ four-year-old son, Jack, has passed away following his courageous battle with leukaemia.



Our thoughts are with Gary and his family at this incredibly sad time. pic.twitter.com/uKoc7xVj3E — Everton (@Everton) November 18, 2021

Sivasspor manager Rıza Çalımbay confirms his side are not interested in Salomón Rondón. [HITC via Yenicag Gazetesi]

Uh oh. Are Tottenham targeting Jordan Pickford to replace Hugo Lloris?

Jordan Pickford lined up as successor to Hugo Lloris at Spurs as Antonio Conte targets England No 1. @mcgrathmike reports.https://t.co/BLqRDaJocc — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) November 18, 2021

These Donny van de Beek rumours can’t seem to go away. The 24-year-old is once again linked with a move to the Blues in January. [Echo]

Everton are also linked with 32-year-old Ivan Perišić, who has seemingly been rumoured with the club for the last decade now. [Sport Witness via L’Interista]

