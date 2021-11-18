Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Pepe linked, Pickford improving, Rondon rumour

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“I feel like I’m in a really good moment. I’m striving to get better and better - not just resting on where I am now, I want to keep reaching levels where I can keep improving, whether that’s on the training pitch or wherever.”

Jordan Pickford after getting his 50th shutout for Everton in the game against Spurs. [EFC]

How bad are Everton defensively without Yerry Mina? Turns out, the stats agree with the eye test, and the Blues really miss the big Colombian. [RBM]

The Everton Women’s Academy is growing and going from strength to strength - there’s a great video here on the work they’re doing to promote the women’s game. [EFC]

Everton in the Community will be joined by a number of supporters who will sleep out at Goodison Park to raise money for charity.

This Friday, our supporters will brave the elements and sleep rough at the Grand Old Lady for The Goodison Sleepout.



They'll be doing so in aid of #HIWTHI which supports vulnerable young people like Dylan. ⬇️



To show your support, text SLEEPOUT to 70331 to donate £3 pic.twitter.com/LWud6qbCdx — Everton in the Community (@EITC) November 17, 2021

The big transfer rumour from yesterday is that Arsenal are looking to get rid of their club record £67.2million buy Nicolas Pepe in January, with Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle all interested. [JeunesFooteux]

Apparently Salomon Rondon caught someone’s eye with his insipid performances so far with Everton, with Turkish side Sivaspor apparently interested in him. [Fanatik]

