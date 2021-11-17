Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Davies injury rumours, DCL frustration, internationals recap

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Ellis Simms signs new three-year contract. [RBM]

Yes, Ellis!

Happy to sign a new deal @everton, looking forward to what’s ahead ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/AsU00sBX4q — Ellis Simms (@_ellissimms) November 16, 2021

RBM writer Tom Mallows talked to Sporticos Editor-in-Chief Craig Hanson about all things Everton, including growing up watching the Blues, his idol Duncan Ferguson, the Walter Smith era, Ancelotti’s exit, Benitez’s arrival, Bramley-Moore dock and plenty in-between! Check it out here.

Uh-oh.

Everton midfielder Tom Davies has suffered an injury in training. Davies will now miss a number of fixtures and be unavailable for at least a month with a knee injury — The Bobble (@ElBobble) November 15, 2021

Seems like these rumours might be true (peep the crutch).

I just ran in to Everton player Tom Davies at train station pic.twitter.com/5UkdcxbKKD — Egal (@EGTVEgal) November 14, 2021

Read up on all the latest from the Blues in international action. [EFC]

“We’re at the start of a new journey and we need to continue building on that week on week. We dug deep on Sunday and got a point. That’s what it’s all about, getting points on the board. We take the positives from Sunday and take it into Leicester City this weekend,” says Women’s manager Jean-Luc Vasseur following his side’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United. [EFC]

Get to know new man Demarai Gray.

“Every team wants to win something, but with Everton, you look at the rich history and the size of the club and all the positive things, the experience in the manager that we have got, everything is there. I can understand the fan’s frustration and I also have that frustration myself. Everybody wants to win and I am no different,” says Calvert-Lewin. [talkSPORT]

Forever thankful for drones.

