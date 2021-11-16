Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: New stadium latest, Meis comments, Gordon development

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

“While Goodison is a very special place, let’s not forget that Bramley-Moore Dock is a very special site in a very special city for a very special club.

“Those things all coming together is the magic and it’s going to be unique; not just another stadium.”

Architect Dan Meis is back in the fold for Everton’s new stadium, and has been talking about what his role currently is. [EFC]

Everton yesterday released a video to mark all the work that has been done on the new stadium site between August and November 2021. [EFC]

We took a look at players in every position that will be free agents this coming summer and would fit in at Everton. [RBM]

A number of players at Manchester United are dissatisfied with the playing time promised them, including Everton target Donny van de Beek. [ESPN]

“He’s showing the potential we always thought he had. I think he’s started to mature as a person as well. He’s at that age now, at 20, where he’s starting to grow up, and I think he’s showing that in his performances.”

Everton Under-18 coach Paul Tait on Anthony Gordon grabbing a brace on debut for England Under-21. [EFC]

