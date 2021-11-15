Monday’s Toffee Bites: DCL injury latest, Simms loan interest

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Here are some Everton players that could go out on loan this upcoming transfer window. [RBM]

We take a look at all of Everton’s signings in the 2016-18 windows since Farhad Moshiri joined the club. [RBM]

Everton Women draw Manchester United 1-1. [RBM]

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, we go in depth into the Everton Under-18 and Under-23 teams. [RBM]

“Everton is a great football club. I want to be here for a long time and make my name as part of a team that brings success for the supporters and the people who work for the Club,” says Allan. [EFC]

Two wonderful interviews with former players and fan favorites Marouane Fellaini and Steven Naismith.

Jordan Pickford records clean sheet in England’s 5-0 win against Albania. [EFC]

Seamus Coleman helps guide Republic of Ireland to 3-0 win over Luxembourg, but the Irish will miss out on next year’s World Cup. [EFC]

Blackpool are reportedly interested in bringing back Ellis Simms on loan this winter. [Echo]

Everton goalkeeper coach Alan Kelly talks about the distinguished group of keepers he’s been working with this season. [EFC]

Scenes!

Dominic Calvert Lewin confirms he'll will be back in a few weeks. "We'll see for the Merseyside derby." @FTBLforChange pic.twitter.com/rD6dUA53sY — Tony Scott (@Tony_Scott11) November 13, 2021

