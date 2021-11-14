School of Science Radio, Episode 105 | Everton Youth Recap, Spurs recap

Everton drew 0-0 against Tottenham in the last game before the third international break in a much-improved performance that brought to an end their streak of three straight losses. The Toffees simply did not do enough to create a winner, though the game was also marred by some horrendously inconsistent refereeing by Chris Kavanagh which has not improved the perception of VAR amongst football fans.

The Everton Academy and the youth system in general has been the topic of much discussion over the years. We have covered the Under-18 and Under-23 teams in depth over the years and this season Geoff has taken over coverage of the youth teams, so make sure you follow Royal Blue Mersey and especially the Everton youth teams for more.

In the latest episode of the School of Science podcast, Geoff joins Geno and Calvin to do a detailed recap of the Spurs game. After that they discuss the Everton youth system as a whole, highlighting the positives and the negatives for the Under-18 and Under-23 sides. The episode closes out with a look at who could get loaned out during the upcoming January transfer window.

