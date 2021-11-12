 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Friday’s Toffee Bites: Gordon brace on England U21 debut, Barkley linked with return

Recapping all the Everton news from yesterday 

By Pat Mariboe
England U21 v Czech Republic U21 - UEFA European Under-21 Championship Qualifier Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Anthony Gordon scores brace in England Under-21 debut in a 3-1 win over Czech Republic. [EFC]

Yerry Mina is BACK in training! [EFC]

Rome was not built in one day. The most important thing is to close that gap between ourselves and the top teams. We must be patient and calm. That is very important. There is talent [here] but we need to find the best system that the players will be most confident in for the next games. That is the challenge. There is a saying, ‘I never lose - either I win or I learn’...That is the philosophy in this current situation,” says Everton Women’s manager Jean-Luc Vasseur. [EFC]

Blues linked with shock Ross Barkley reunion. [TEAMtalk]

Club captain Seamus Coleman plays full 90 in Ireland’s 0-0 draw against Portugal.

My chances to go forward depend more on the situation in the game than previously. The manager asked me to be more of a defender this season, to stay back a bit more and keep a better balance for the team. Then, sometimes, I can drive forwards, but only when it is right for the team. My first job is to defend, I am a left-back. If the manager asked me to defend 99 percent of the time, I would defend 99 percent of the time. If what you are being asked to do is for the good of the team, that is it, the end of the discussion. You do the job the manager wants,” says Lucas Digne. [EFC]

Read up on the latest details of the Premier League’s schedule with the World Cup taking place next year. [Echo]

Everton’s director of medical services departs. Best of luck with everything, Dan!

