Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Insigne contract talks, Sanchez interest, Russian duo linked

“Trust the process”, says Everton Women defender Nathalie Bjorn after the disappointing loss last weekend and with a big game coming up this weekend against Manchester United. [EFC]

“I was upset because we couldn’t get the three points but as a team, and for the defenders, when you have made some mistakes and conceded goals, a clean sheet gives you a boost and confidence for the future.

“We know how important the fans can be for the rest of the season and, for us, it is really important for them to know we care. All the players, everyone, we are trying to win.” - Rafa Benitez talks about the performance against Tottenham. [EFC]

To mark Remembrance Day today (Veteran’s Day in the US), Tom Davies spent some time with a couple of military veterans to learn from their experiences.

Ahead of Remembrance Day 2021, Tom Davies joined @EITC veterans’ project coordinator, Dave Curtis, and two participants from Everton Veterans’ Hub to learn more about their time in the forces. pic.twitter.com/BSJpKpLznF — Everton (@Everton) November 10, 2021

Lorenzo Insigne’s contract renewal talks with Napoli are not going so well, and Everton are reportedly watching closely. [InsideFutbol]

Alexis Sanchez is unwanted at Inter Milan, and both Everton and Atletico Madrid are monitoring his situation. [HITC]

Aaron Ramsey has been a horrendous flop at Juventus, so of course the Toffees are being linked with him. [Goal]

Two Russian youngsters — Arsen Zakharyan and Konstantin Tyukavin — are said to have captured the attention of pretty much every club in Europe. How about this for a list of who all are interested - A dozen Bundesliga clubs including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven, Atalanta, AS Roma, Inter Milan <pause for breath> Manchester City, Chelsea, Everton, Leicester City, Brighton and Brentford. Whew. Apparently all these teams are coming for Zakharyan but staying for Tyukavin per the report. [teamTALK]

The international break kicks into gear today with a bunch of World Cup qualifying games on tap.

