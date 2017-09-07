Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Which NFL team is most similar to Everton?

While one football season has been underway for nearly a month now, another one begins today in the United States. The kickoff of the National Football League in America means that, for some, weekends have become packed with sports action.

So, let’s try something new in the Bites today. Go ahead, read the links as normal, but stick around in the comments and let us know who you support in the NFL and how you expect them to do this season. I’ll start...

I’m a massive Baltimore Ravens fan! I was born and raised in Maryland and still live just north of the city today. I’m cautiously optimistic about this season. Sure, Joe Flacco just got back from a back injury and our offensive line is full of holes, but the defense is gonna be lights out, and we have Justin Tucker (mic drop).

(picks mic back up) I say we squeak into the playoffs with a 10-6 record as one of the wild card teams, maybe surprise a few in the postseason.

Get involved in the comments!

In case you missed it

Koeman and Rooney confer over drink driving incident

The player caught a serious earful.

Young Everton forward sprinting to the top of his class

England U21 international has been a revelation this season.

Jurgen Klopp shows the human side of Merseyside Derby

Liverpool manager sends message to sick young Toffee.

Thursdays Toffee Bites

Which NFL team best represents your favorite Premier League club? - ESPN FC

This is from last year, but it's seasonal. Spoiler: they equate Everton to the San Francisco 49ers, who were terrible in 2016.

Five Great Wins Against Spurs - EvertonFC.com

Hoping for more like this over the weekend.

How Dennis Bergkamp welcomed Davy Klaassen to Everton - Liverpool Echo

It was a two-word test that read "Good choice".

Keane's 'Easy Transition' Impresses Jags - EvertonFC.com

The young centerback has been a force on and off the pitch.

EFC’s transfer frustration will give Calvert-Lewin chance to flourish - Liverpool Echo

The club’s search for a striker proved unfulfilled as the window closed.

Everton should pick striker despite drink-drive charge - BBC Sport

Everton should still play Wayne Rooney despite his arrest for drink-driving, says former Arsenal striker Ian Wright.

| "Whatever is left in me to give, I am more than happy to give it to Everton."



Leighton Baines ➡️ https://t.co/NQAfh3NkJn. pic.twitter.com/vviCexaVTW — Everton (@Everton) September 6, 2017

What and How to Watch

Men’s College Soccer: Stanford vs. Southern Methodist, 11 p.m. ET, fuboTV

Women’s College Soccer: UMBC vs. Liberty, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN3

Cincinnati vs. Nothern Kentucky, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

East Carolina vs. NC State, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

MLB: Yankees at Orioles, 1:35 p.m. ET

Twins at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET

Rockies at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

NFL: Chiefs at Patriots, 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Thanks for your continued support of Royal Blue Mersey!

Follow us: Facebook / Twitter / Instagram